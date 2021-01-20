Pak PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden on being sworn in as US President

Left Menu
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and expressed his desire to work with the new American administration to deepen bilateral ties.I congratulate President JoeBiden on his inauguration.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and expressed his desire to work with the new American administration to deepen bilateral ties.

"I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade and economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption and promoting peace in the region and beyond," Khan tweeted.

On Tuesday, Biden's nominee for defence chief Gen Lloyd J. Austin said the new government sees Pakistan as an "essential partner" in the peace process in Afghanistan and believes that "continuing to build relationships with Pakistan's military will provide openings for the US and Pakistan to cooperate on key issues".

''If confirmed, I will encourage a regional approach that garners support from neighbours like Pakistan, while also deterring regional actors, from serving as spoilers to the Afghanistan peace process," Austin, a former head of the US Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

