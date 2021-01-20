The Latest: New acting secretary of state is career diplomat
President Joe Biden has chosen career diplomat Daniel Smith to serve as acting secretary of state until his pick for top diplomat, Antony Blinken, is confirmed by the Senate.Smith currently runs the Foreign Service Institute that trains U.S. diplomats and is a former ambassador to Greece.Current and incoming US officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday of his temporary appointment, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:56 IST
President Joe Biden has chosen career diplomat Daniel Smith to serve as acting secretary of state until his pick for top diplomat, Antony Blinken, is confirmed by the Senate.
Smith currently runs the Foreign Service Institute that trains U.S. diplomats and is a former ambassador to Greece.
Current and incoming US officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday of his temporary appointment, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement. Blinken had a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, and his confirmation is not expected to face obstacles. He would succeed President Donald Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US President Donald Trump says there will be an ''orderly'' transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20.
BRIEF-Twitch Has Disabled Donald Trump's Account Indefinitely Following His Encouragement Of A Pro-Trump Mob's Attack Of The U.S. Capitol - The Verge
Twitch joins Facebook, Instagram on banning Donald Trump; Twitter allows him back
President Donald Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan 20.
Facebook to block Donald Trump's accounts for at least next two weeks