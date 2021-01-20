Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Latest: New acting secretary of state is career diplomat

President Joe Biden has chosen career diplomat Daniel Smith to serve as acting secretary of state until his pick for top diplomat, Antony Blinken, is confirmed by the Senate.Smith currently runs the Foreign Service Institute that trains U.S. diplomats and is a former ambassador to Greece.Current and incoming US officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday of his temporary appointment, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:56 IST
The Latest: New acting secretary of state is career diplomat

President Joe Biden has chosen career diplomat Daniel Smith to serve as acting secretary of state until his pick for top diplomat, Antony Blinken, is confirmed by the Senate.

Smith currently runs the Foreign Service Institute that trains U.S. diplomats and is a former ambassador to Greece.

Current and incoming US officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday of his temporary appointment, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement. Blinken had a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, and his confirmation is not expected to face obstacles. He would succeed President Donald Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At 106, woman among earliest vaccine recipients in Brazil

Zlia de Carvalho Morley rolled up a sleeve and looked stoically to the side as a nurse slid in a COVID-19 shot. She was one of thousands in Brazil to get the shot on Wednesday, but one of very few old enough to recall an earlier viral pande...

Biden, Harris inspect troops from Capitol steps

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have taken part in the traditional inaugural military tradition of Pass in Review. Biden, Harris and their spouses stood on Wednesday on the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol to observ...

UN announces talks on new Syria constitution resume Jan 25

The U.N. special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the next round of talks toward revising the war-battered countrys constitution will start in Geneva on January 25 and urged the parties to move to actual drafting.Geir Pedersen told ...

Reliance-Future deal gets SEBI nod, BSE 'no-adverse-observation' status

Market regulator SEBI gave a go-ahead on Wednesday to Future Groups scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance, based on which the Bombay Stock Exchange also granted its no adverse observation report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal.Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021