After Biden's inauguration, Iran says "only the U.S. can fix itself in practice not words"Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:59 IST
Iran called for action and "not just words" shortly after Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted.
"The world knows that only the US can fix itself - in practice; not just words," Khatibzadeh said in a Twitter post. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by Franklin Paul)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
