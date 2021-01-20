Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Biden's inauguration, Iran says "only the U.S. can fix itself in practice not words"

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:59 IST
After Biden's inauguration, Iran says "only the U.S. can fix itself in practice not words"

Iran called for action and "not just words" shortly after Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted.

"The world knows that only the US can fix itself - in practice; not just words," Khatibzadeh said in a Twitter post. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At 106, woman among earliest vaccine recipients in Brazil

Zlia de Carvalho Morley rolled up a sleeve and looked stoically to the side as a nurse slid in a COVID-19 shot. She was one of thousands in Brazil to get the shot on Wednesday, but one of very few old enough to recall an earlier viral pande...

Biden, Harris inspect troops from Capitol steps

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have taken part in the traditional inaugural military tradition of Pass in Review. Biden, Harris and their spouses stood on Wednesday on the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol to observ...

UN announces talks on new Syria constitution resume Jan 25

The U.N. special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the next round of talks toward revising the war-battered countrys constitution will start in Geneva on January 25 and urged the parties to move to actual drafting.Geir Pedersen told ...

Reliance-Future deal gets SEBI nod, BSE 'no-adverse-observation' status

Market regulator SEBI gave a go-ahead on Wednesday to Future Groups scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance, based on which the Bombay Stock Exchange also granted its no adverse observation report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal.Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021