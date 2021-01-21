Left Menu
Biden, Harris inspect troops from Capitol steps

Biden, Harris inspect troops from Capitol steps
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have taken part in the traditional inaugural military tradition of ''Pass in Review.'' Biden, Harris and their spouses stood on Wednesday on the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol to observe the procession of ceremonial military regiments.

Several groupings passed by the steps, with military members saluting the newly minted president and musicians playing traditional patriotic tunes.

The inaugural parade that typically follows was to be replaced by a virtual parade later in the day because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the procession, the couples climbed into vehicles to travel to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They were to be joined by the former presidents who attended the earlier inaugural ceremony. Joe Biden took the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States. He takes charge in a deeply divided nation, inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

