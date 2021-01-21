Left Menu
Proud Boys member in latest wave of arrests over U.S. Capitol riots

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 01:24 IST
The FBI on Wednesday arrested a Florida-based member of the right-wing Proud Boys group on charges of storming the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago in a crowd of Donald Trump supporters challenging his election defeat, the Justice Department said. Joseph Randall Biggs, 37, faces charges of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding before Congress, unlawful entry, and disorderly conduct in the attack on the seat of government while lawmakers were certifying Democrat Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election win.

Biden was sworn in as President on Wednesday and he called for an end to America's "uncivil war." https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-inauguration/taking-helm-of-divided-nation-u-s-president-biden-calls-for-end-to-uncivil-war-idUSKBN29P0HG A number of people with ties to the Proud Boys have been charged and more than 100 people overall have been arrested so far, a figure prosecutors expect will grow as the FBI continues to analyze more than 200,000 photos and videos.

The criminal complaints have revealed that some of the rioters have ties to right-wing fringe groups, are known white supremacists or adhere to the QAnon conspiracy theory, in which believers claim that former president Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats and "deep state" government officials. On Tuesday, prosecutors charged three members of the Oath Keepers militia with conspiring to breach the Capitol, and released text messages which made reference to trapping members of Congress in the tunnels beneath the Capitol and gassing them.

No conspiracy charges have been filed involving the Proud Boys, though the FBI in its criminal complaint against Biggs said that "multiple individuals" associated with the group have been photographed "with earpieces." Investigators said Biggs actively encouraged members to travel to Washington and communicated directly with the group's leader Enrique Tarrio. Tarrio was arrested before the Jan. 6 riots on charges of destruction of property and possession of a firearm magazine.

The FBI said that Biggs and fellow Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola can be seen in video footage entering the Capitol, with Pezzola breaking a window. Later, Biggs tells the camera "this is awesome," according to the complaint. Pezzola, who was arrested on Jan. 15, also faces charges.

Prosecutors are also focused on tracking down people who assaulted police or members of the press. Patrick Edward McCaughey III, who was pictured in a video in which a Washington police officer was pinned with a riot shield, is due in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday on charges of assaulting police.

McCaughey can be heard in the video telling officers to not resist the rioters, according to the criminal complaint. "You see me. Just go home. Talk to your buddies and go home," he allegedly said.

Also appearing in court on Wednesday is Samuel Fisher, whom the FBI said breached the Capitol and also posted photos of himself with guns. On Facebook the next day, he purportedly told someone that he was there, and that even though people died and he got tear-gassed, it was "great."

"Seeing cops literally run ... was the coolest thing ive ever seen in my life," he is quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

