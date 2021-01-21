Former Arunachal Governor Mata Prasad passes away

Former Arunanchal Pradesh Governor Mata Prasad died following multi-organ failure at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here on Wednesday. He was 95 years old. He was admitted to the hospital last evening after being transferred from a private hospital, an official said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu deeply mourned the death of Prasad. In a condolence message, he said: "My condolences on sad demise of former Governor of Arunachal Shri #MataPrasad Ji. In his demise, the country has lost a dedicated and sincere administrator. I pray Lord Buddha for strength to his family to bear the loss. Prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti!". Prasad served as minister in the Congress government in Uttar Pradesh in 1988- 89 and appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh in 1993. (ANI)

