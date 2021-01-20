Left Menu
Former Arunachal Governor Mata Prasad passes away

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:59 IST
Former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Mata Prasad died at a hospital here following multi-organ failure, an official said on Wednesday.

The 95-year-old was admitted to the hospital late on Tuesday night and breathed his last around midnight, a statement issued by the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) said.

He was admitted in a serious condition and was put on life support system but could not be saved despite all efforts, the statement said.

SGPGI Director RK Dhiman said Prasad died following a multi-organ failure.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel condoled the death of Mata Prasad.PTI SAB DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

