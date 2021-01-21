Andhra govt set to introduce ration door delivery system

In a key development, the Andhra Pradesh government will introduce a ration door delivery system from Thursday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate ration door delivery vehicles at a program to be held in Vijayawada today, the government officials said.

The state government has purchased 9,260 mobile vehicles worth Rs 539 crores for distributing rice and other essential commodities to ration cardholders at their doorstep. Those vehicles worth Rs 5,81,000 each will be provided to the beneficiaries at 60 per cent subsidy rate, that is Rs 3,48,600 subsidy.

Chief Minister Reddy will be inaugurating around 2,500 door delivery vehicles in Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)