Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj HC orders inter-faith couple's release from police custody

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:06 IST
Guj HC orders inter-faith couple's release from police custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat High Court hasordered immediate release of an inter-faith couple arrested byPalanpur police in Banaskantha district following an FIRlodged by the woman's family, which was apparently unhappyover her decision to get married against their wishes.

In its order issued on Tuesday, a division bench ofJustices Sonia Gokani and Sangeeta Vishen expressedunhappiness over the turn of events, terming them as''shocking''.

While ordering the couple's release, the high courtobserved that police had shown ''undue fervour'' while dealingwith this case of ''inter-religion marriage''.

The high court, while hearing a habeas corpus petitionfiled by the brother of the 30-year-old man, quashed theremand order issued by a local magistrate and asked thePalanpur police to release the couple immediately.

The court in its order directed the range inspectorgeneral, under whom Banaskantha falls, to inquire into theconduct of police inspectors of Palanpur-East and Palanpur-West police stations, ''in whose custody the couple has beendetained for all these days, and report to the DIG''.

The 30-year-old Muslim man from Palanpur got marriedto a 29-year-old Hindu woman, hailing from same town, inDecember-end last year.

The petition stated that the woman and the man werefriends since childhood. The man now works in Surat.

Apparently being unhappy over the woman's decision,her father lodged a complaint with Palanpur-East police,alleging that she stole money from the family's home beforerunning away.

Based on the complaint, the Palanpur police arrestedthe couple around a week back.

Later, a local magistrate remanded them in four-daypolice custody from January 18.

Following the police action, the man's brotherapproached the HC on January 18 with a habeas corpus petition,seeking production of his recently-married brother whileclaiming that he was illegally arrested.

As the couple has decided to settle in Surat, thestate government has assured the HC that Surat policecommissioner will be intimated to provide them protectioninitially for a period of four weeks.

Later, the couple would take a call on whether tocontinue the protection or not, the prosecutor told the court.

PTI PJT PDGK GK

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Moscow to relax some restrictions as daily Russian COVID-19 cases ease

Moscow will relax some COVID-19 restrictions from Friday, including fully reopening colleges and specialist education institutions, the mayor of the Russian capital said on Thursday.The number of daily new cases has started to fall in Russi...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Sri Lanka v England, second test

Factbox on the second and final test between Sri Lanka and England, which begins on Friday WHENJan. 22-26 10 a.m.0430 GMT WHEREGalle International Stadium MATCH OFFICIALS all Sri LankanUmpires Kumar Dharmasena, Ruchira Palliyaguruge Third u...

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT .CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR 72.18 73.68 72.12 73.83EURINR 87.01 89.96 86.94 90.15GBPINR 98.2 101....

Football Delhi announces scholarship of U-16 players for college admission in US

Football Delhi on Thursday announced a scholarship programme of talented U-16 players of the National Capital Region for college admission in the US and UK, in partnership with Crayons Academy for Skills Excellence CASE.Each year, two talen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021