PM to visit Assam and West Bengal on Jan 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to address the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations on January 23 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary year of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister will also visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates.

PM Modi will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release said. "In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the release said.

A permanent exhibition and a projection mapping show on Netaji will be inaugurated on the occasion. A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released by the Prime Minister. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, will also be held. Before this event, Prime Minister will visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an International Conference "Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century" and an Artists' Camp are being organized. Prime Minister will interact with the artists and conference participants.

On the same day (on January 23), PM Modi will distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates in Sivasagar, Assam. According to the PMO release, taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the state, the Assam government came out with a comprehensive new Land Policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people.

"The issuance of patta/allotment certificates for indigenous people of Assam has been given highest priority in order to instil a sense of security amongst them. Assam had 5.75 lakh landless families in 2016. The present Government has distributed 2.28 lakhs land pattas/allotment certificates since May 2016. The ceremony on January 23 marks the next step in this process," the release stated. (ANI)

