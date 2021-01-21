Businessman robbed at gunpoint in Mumbai's Andheri

A case has been registeredagainst four unidentified persons who allegedly robbed abusinessman at gunpoint at his home in the western suburb ofAndheri here, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, four robbers enteredbusinessman Ebrahim Sanaullah Chowdhary's flat at Viraj Towerin Andheri on January 17.

The unidentified accused allegedly assaulted him, tiedhim up and threatened him at gunpoint, an official said.

The accused decamped with valuables worth Rs 17 lakhfrom the apartment, the official said, adding that the menwere captured in the CCTV footage from the building.

A case has been registered under section 394(voluntarily causing hurt for committing robbery) of the IPCand Arms Act, and further probe is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)