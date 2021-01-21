Left Menu
Rajasthan: Woman gets life imprisonment for killing husband

District and Sessions Judge Gyanprakash Gupta sentenced Renu and her brother Kuldeep Gurjar for killing Kanhaiyalal in 2017.A fine of Rs 1 lakh each has also been imposed on the woman and her brother, Public Prosecutor Kishore Kumar Saini said. Kanhaiyalal was murdered on June 18, 2017, he said.

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:48 IST
A court here on Thursday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment and her brother to 10 years in jail for murdering her husband. District and Sessions Judge Gyanprakash Gupta sentenced Renu and her brother Kuldeep Gurjar for killing Kanhaiyalal in 2017.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh each has also been imposed on the woman and her brother, Public Prosecutor Kishore Kumar Saini said. Kanhaiyalal was murdered on June 18, 2017, he said. According to the police report, Renu and her brother Kuldeep killed Kanhaiyala together.

