TN Guv not to host 'At Home' reception

Tamil Nadu Governor BanwarilalPurohit has decided not to host the customary 'At HomeReception' on Republic day this year due to COVID-19 pandemic,the government said on Thursday.

A release from the office of the Governor here said adecision not to host the event at Raj Bhavan was taken in viewof the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'At Home' is a customary event hosted by theGovernor at the stately Raj Bhavan premises here in whichdignitaries including the Chief Minister usually take part.

The 80-year old Purohit had last year tested positive forcoronavirus and recovered.

In 2020, he did not host the reception on IndependenceDay as well.

