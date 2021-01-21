Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD leader Sirsa claims UP Police arrests him; Pilibit SP denies charge

Is that a criminal offence I want to ask Uppolice, he tweeted.He was not arrested or detained. He was told that he was trying to visit a restricted area and was returned from there, Prakash told PTI.Sirsa, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, claimed that he was arrested and taken to Bareli.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:16 IST
SAD leader Sirsa claims UP Police arrests him; Pilibit SP denies charge

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday claimed he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Pilibhit district of the state.

However, Superintendent of Police, Pilibhit, Jai Prakash denied that Sirsa was arrested.

Sirsa told PTI over the phone that he was in Pilibhit to support farmers who were allegedly booked by the local police to stop them from joining a tractor rally in Delhi.

“Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested me at Bilaspur, Pilibhit. My offence - I have been raising voice for farmers’ rights and even Supreme Court also recognises the farmers' right to protest. Is that a criminal offence; I want to ask @Uppolice,'' he tweeted.

''He was not arrested or detained. He was told that he was trying to visit a restricted area and was returned from there,'' Prakash told PTI.

Sirsa, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, claimed that he was arrested and taken to Bareli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S., EU kickstart renewed climate change cooperation with first call

U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry and European Union climate policy chief Frans Timmermans on Thursday held their first call under the new U.S. administration, kicking off renewed transatlantic cooperation on tackling global warming.Aft...

Soccer-Villa's Smith charged by FA after red card in Man City loss

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been charged for allegedly using abusive language towards the referee in Wednesdays 2-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City, which earned him a red card, English soccers governing body FA said on Thur...

Witness implicates Mexican soldiers in mass student kidnap, president says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Thursday that a witness implicated soldiers in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in the southern state of Guerrero that rocked the country. The attack on the trainees from the A...

Nigerian appeals court throws out blasphemy convictions that caused outcry

A Nigerian court threw out two blasphemy convictions on Thursday that had caused an international outcry, freeing a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and ordering a new trial for a man sentenced to death.The two had been convicted in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021