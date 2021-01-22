Five held for stone pelting; scrap notes seized from accused

Police have arrested fivepersons for pelting stones and damaging public property atUdgir in Latur district of Maharashtra a couple of days back,an official said on Thursday.

Demonetised notes with a face value of more than Rs9.50 lakh were seized from one of the accused, a senior policeofficial from Latur told PTI over the phone.

A man died in Udgir town on January 19 after which hisrelatives brought the body to a police station and demandedthe arrest four people, who they alleged, had stabbed thevictim on January 13.

Later, a mob gathered near the police station andpelted stones on vehicles nearby, police had said earlier.

''The police registered an offence after the stonepelting incident and have arrested five persons so far,'' LaturAdditional SP Himmat Jadhav said.

They were charged under relevant sections of the IPCand the Damage to Public Property Act in the stone peltingcase on January 20, Jadhav said.

While searching the house of one of the accused, thepolice seized demonetised currency notes with a face value ofRs 9.56 lakh, the office said.

The police had earlier denied a link between thekilling of the man and the stone pelting incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)