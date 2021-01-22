Left Menu
ECI full bench asks Bengal Police to execute all pending non- bailable warrants

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 01:01 IST
The full bench of the ElectionCommission of India (ECI) on Thursday asked West Bengal Policeto execute all pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs) withinthis month and to contain violence before the announcement ofassembly poll dates, an official of the Chief ElectoralOfficers office said on Thursday.

Eyeing to conduct the coming assembly polls in WestBengal peacefully, the ECI is also mulling the option ofdeploying around 25 per cent more security personnel than thatused in holding the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he said.

The full bench of the ECI, which is currently in thestate to review preparedness for the assembly polls due inApril-May, held a meeting with the nodal officer of the statepolice, ADG (Law and Order) Gyanwant Singh, and expresseddiscontent with the execution of NBWs as well as the law andorder situation.

''The full bench said that it is not at all satisfiedwith the law and order situation in the state as well as theexecution of the NBWs. The ECI asked Singh to follow itsdirectives effectively,'' he said.

Singh informed Chief Election Commissioner SunilArora, Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajeev Kumarthat the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation caused bycyclone Amphan created hindrances in proper execution of NBWs.

However, the police executed nearly 12,000 of thepending 50,000 NBWs in the last four days.

''The Commission wanted it to be complete by the end ofthis month. The ECI also wanted Singh to contain the scale ofviolence before the announcement of the dates for theelections,'' the official said.

At the meeting, the IPS officer presented a list ofcriminals who can create trouble even from inside correctionalhomes.

The full bench of the ECI is also thinking ofdeploying personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF)on a massive scale, he said.

''The number of polling booths has jumped from 77,247to 1,01,733. There are indications that the Commission isthinking to deploy approximately 25 per cent more securitypersonnel compared to what was used in the last Lok Sabhaelections. This is also to ensure peaceful polling,'' he said.

The ECI held detailed discussions with seniorofficials of paramilitary forces such as the BSF and the CRPFon the availability of personnel in the state during thepolls.

The ECI full bench also met district magistrates andsuperintendents of police and asked them to identify those whohad created disturbances during the Lok Sabha elections in2019 and put them behind the bars, he said.

The Commission also directed them to keep airambulances and helicopters ready in remote areas to addressemergency cases during the pandemic.

On Friday, the ECI is scheduled to meet ChiefSecretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary HK Dwivedi, DGPVirendra and other senior officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

