Tokyo Gov Koike says no talk of cancelling or delaying Olympics

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday that there was no talk of cancelling or delaying the Summer Olympics and that a protest should be lodged over a media report of a possible cancellation.

The Times reported Japan's government had privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics would have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and that its focus was now on securing the Games in the next available year, 2032.

