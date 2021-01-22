Left Menu
HC allows 3 artists to withdraw plea on notice to vacate government residence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:27 IST
The Delhi High Court Friday allowed three eminent artists to withdraw their plea challenging the eviction notices issued by the Centre asking them to vacate the government accommodations.

Justice Prathiba M Singh granted liberty to Mohiniyattam dancer Bharati Shivaji and Kuchipudi dancer Guru V Jayarama Rao, both Padma Shri awardees, and Banarasi Rao to again approach the court if the government fails to consider their representation.

The court also granted time to the Centre to file response to another petition by Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was also served with an eviction notice in October 2020.

The high court had in December 2020 stayed the eviction notices issued to these four artists.

Senior advocate Prasanto Sen, representing Shivaji, Jayarama Rao and Banarasi Rao, submitted that there may be a new policy by the government on the issue and said they will approach the authorities to consider their representation.

The court allowed the application and said, “in view of the contents of the application, petition is allowed to be withdrawn and is disposed of”.

The high court listed the petition filed by Bijru Maharaj for further hearing on April 19 and said that interim order granting stay shall continue till further orders.

In October last year, 27 eminent personalities most in the 50 to 90 age group, including artists, dancers and musicians were sent notices by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to vacate their government allotted accommodations across Delhi by December 31, 2020, ''failing which eviction proceeding will be initiated as per Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act''.

Some of the prominent personalities who have been sent these notices are artist Jatin Das, Pt Bhajan Sopori, Pt Birju Maharaj, Rita Ganguly, Dhrupad singer Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar, Kathak expert Geetanjali Lal and Kuchipudi dancer Guru V Jayarama Rao.

