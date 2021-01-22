Left Menu
Uttarakhand STF suspects ex-army officer in fake ID case

In the ongoing investigation in the fake Indian Army ID cards case, Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Friday said that one former Indian Army personnel is allegedly behind these activities.

Visual of accused being taken for investigation by team of Uttarakhand STF. . Image Credit: ANI

In the ongoing investigation in the fake Indian Army ID cards case, Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Friday said that one former Indian Army personnel is allegedly behind these activities. Ajay Singh, Superintendent of Police of STF said, "Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Army Intelligence, today morning while investigating the case found out that one former Indian Army officer, Raghuveer Singh is behind these activities."

"Raghuveer has allegedly illegally distributed more than 100 fake Indian Army Identification cards along with others (who are yet to be identified) and helped them travel to Pakistan, Dubai, Afghanistan and Iran. Raghuveer helped in preparing fake documents," he added. "This former officer had contacts with several placement agencies. He helped people get placed to various places by illegal activities. The bank details of the accused are being investigated. So far, we have found that the accused have no connection with terrorist organisations or any other form of anti-national activities," he added.

Singh added, "Further investigations are underway." On January 21, STF allegedly seized fake Indian Army identity cards and arrested three persons in the case. (ANI)

