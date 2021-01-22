Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey says Cyprus talks to be held with UN, EU by early March

"We conveyed to them that this trust needs to be re-established," he added. Cyprus's division has long been a source of friction between Turkey and EU member Greece, which will hold talks next Monday on a separate dispute over maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:48 IST
Turkey says Cyprus talks to be held with UN, EU by early March

Talks over the divided island of Cyprus will be held in New York in the next two months with the participation of the United Nations, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday. The United Nations has been trying unsuccessfully for decades to reunite Cyprus, split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a brief Greek-inspired coup. The last attempt collapsed in disarray in 2017 after negotiations attended by all parties.

Only Ankara recognises the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as an independent state. It does not recognise the internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government to the south. Cavusoglu said Turkey, Greece, Britain - the island's guarantor powers - and the United Nations would convene the talks with the two Cypriot sides in late February or early March, with the European Union as an observer.

Speaking in Brussels after talks with senior EU officials, Cavusoglu said the bloc had so far "disregarded the rights of the Turkish side". "We conveyed to them that this trust needs to be re-established," he added.

Cyprus's division has long been a source of friction between Turkey and EU member Greece, which will hold talks next Monday on a separate dispute over maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey faces the threat of EU economic sanctions over the maritime rights dispute with Greece and Cyprus.

However, the EU and Turkey have both signalled this week that they want to improve relations, which have also been strained by disagreements over migration and Ankara's human rights record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U'khand govt gives more authority to Kumbh officials to speed up preparations

The Uttarakhand government on Friday authorised the Garhwal Commissioner and the Kumbh Mela official to allocate works up to worth Rs 5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively to speed up preparations for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.Th...

Rajasthan: 11,568 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on 4th scheduled day of immunisation drive

Over 11,500 healthcare workers, which is about 68.42 per cent of the days target, received COVID-19 vaccine shots on the fourth scheduled day of the immunisation drive in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.According to a spokesperson, on F...

Pandemic will not end for anyone, ‘until it ends for everyone’

The virus can still travel from the vastly unvaccinated massive population of the Global South to the Global North, including in its increasingly mutating forms, Obiora Okafor, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and international solid...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as IBM, Intel falter after results

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results, with concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases also denting sentiment. IBM Corp sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021