JSP chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakhs for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated a sum of Rs 30 lakhs for the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The JSP president handed over the cheque for the amount to the RSS leader Bharat earlier today, in presence of BJP leader and former minister Kamineni Srinivas.

Kalyan also handed over a cheque of Rs 11,000 as a donation from his personal staff. President Ram Nath Kovind, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier too had donated their contribution towards the construction of Ram Temple.

After the Supreme Court gave the verdict for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan for the temple on August 5, 2020 at the temple site. (ANI)

