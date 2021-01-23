Meeraj Khalid named SP of Bengal's Birbhum district

The West Bengal government onFriday named Meeraj Khalid as the new SP of Birbhum district,replacing Shyam Singh, an official said.

Khalid was the DC of the Central Division of KolkataPolice, he said.

Singh was made SP of the Traffic Department of WestBengal headquarters in Durgapur, an order issued by the stategovernment said.

S Selvamurugan, the SP of Purulia district wastransferred as the SS of the state CID, it said.

Biswajit Mahato, who was the DC of West Zone ofAsansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, replacedSelvamurugan.

