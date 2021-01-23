3 held for abduction, sexual assault in J&K's Samba

A woman was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a group in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, prompting police launch a massive hunt and arrest the three suspects on Friday, officials said.

A written complaint was submitted at the Vijaypur police station by the woman regarding sexual assault by some unknown persons, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sharma said.

During the early hours of Tuesday, when the woman was on a morning walk on the Rahya-Suchani Road, some unknown persons took hold of her and forcibly put her into a car, the SSP said.

She was taken to an isolated plot near the Suchani railway crossing, where she was sexually assaulted by the unknown persons and she was left at the spot. The suspects also inflicted injuries to her, he said.

An FIR was registered and a special investigation team was constituted. CCTV footages were analysed in and adjacent areas where the suspects drove the vehicle. Names of two persons -- Mohmmad Anwar alias Lai and Mohmmad Shoket alias Shoktu -- surfaced during the probe, the SSP said.

The duo were picked up and their interrogation suggests involvement of 4-5 people in the crime. The third suspect, Mohd Din alais Deenu, has also been arrested from Ramban area, the officer said.

Two others are at large and efforts are on to nab them, he added. PTI ABHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)