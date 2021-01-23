Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED files chargesheet against Haryana firm, directors who duped 31 lakh investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:52 IST
ED files chargesheet against Haryana firm, directors who duped 31 lakh investors
Image Credit: wikipedia

The Enforcement Directorate Saturday said a money laundering charge sheet has been filed against a Haryana-based company and its directors accused of cheating about 31 lakh investors by way of a Ponzi or fraud multi-level marketing scheme.

It said a prosecution complaint or charge sheet has been filed against Hisar-based Future-Maker Lifecare Pvt Ltd and its two directors Radhe Shyam and Bansi Lal under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The charge sheet has been filed before a special PMLA court in Panchkula "with a prayer for awarding punishment to the accused persons and confiscation of attached assets to the tune of Rs 261.35 crore".

According to an ED statement Radhe Shyam and Bansi Lal, both residents of Haryana floated companies in the name of Future Maker Life Care Pvt Ltd and FMLC Global marketing Pvt Ltd.

"Through these companies, they have duped innocent persons in the guise of a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme that promoted various Ponzi schemes in many parts of the country," the Enforcement Directorate alleged in the statement issued here.

An MLM scheme works in a pyramidal structure where the persons at the top gain at the behest of the loss borne by the persons at the base of the pyramid. The ED's money laundering case against the accused was filed after taking congnisance of multiple Haryana and Telangana police FIRs registered against the accused for "cheating lakhs of investors".

The Haryana Police had slapped charges of cheating and conspiracy under various sections of the IPC and those under the prize chit and money circulation banning Act of 1978 read with Haryana protection of interest of deposits in Financial Establishment Act of 2013 against the accused, the central probe agency said.

The ED said its probe found that "around 31 lakh investors lost their money by making investments in the schemes floated by the accused".

"In this scheme, the initial investors were paid high returns to attract more investors and entice current ones to invest more money. When other investors begin to participate, a cascading effect begins," it said.

The schemer pays a "return" to initial investors from the investments of new participants rather than from genuine profits, it said, describing the modus operandi allegedly deployed by the accused to perpetrate the fraud. "Radhey Shyam used to lure innocent persons through speeches in fancy seminars conducted across India promising high returns of up to 5-8 times of the investment in two years." "Bansi Lal was the financial mastermind whose role was layering and laundering of the tainted money collected from the investors in various paper concerns," the ED claimed.

The funds so collected, it said, were "diverted" into the bank accounts of their family members and then properties were acquired using the ill-gotten money. The agency had attached assets worth Rs 261.35 crore of the accused in the past and they consisted of a flat in Chandigarh, two in Delhi, some agricultural land parcels, a balance in bank accounts, and some cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1710 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-SAINI CORRECTED Ajinkya bhaiya asked me if I could bowl with injury, I had to say ye...

PIA pays USD 7 mn to Irish company after plane seized in Malaysia over lease dispute

The Pakistan International Airlines PIA has informed the London High Court that it has paid USD 7 million to an Irish jet company, a week after a plane of the cash-strapped national flag carrier with 170 passengers on board was seized at th...

NIA files chargesheet against 10 terrorists of 'Shahadat is our Goal' outfit

The NIA on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 10 members of the Shahadat is our Goal terrorist organisation in Tamil Nadu for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy of waging a violent jihad, an official said.The chargesheet was filed ...

DDA owes over Rs 2000 cr to North, South MCDs: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Centre, owes more than Rs 2,000 crores to the BJP-ruled North and the South municipal corporations of the city.Addressing a press conference here, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021