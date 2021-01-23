Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Three women held for assaulting inmates at shelter home

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:51 IST
C'garh: Three women held for assaulting inmates at shelter home

Two days after the manager of ashelter home for women was arrested for allegedly raping aninmate, three women employees of the facility inChhattisgarh's Bilaspur district were nabbed on Saturday,police said.

The police have arrested three women staffers ofUjjawala Home, a government-aided shelter, on charges ofphysically assaulting inmates, said J P Gupta, station houseofficer (SHO) of Sarkanda police station here.

The trio, in their 20s, were arrested based on thestatements of three inmates, who were recently shifted out ofthe shelter, he said.

Ujjawala Home Bilaspur, run by NGO Shri ShivmangalShikshan Samiti since 2014, landed into controversy on January17, when a 20-year-old woman was allegedly denied to leave theshelter even as her husband reached the place to take her backhome.

The man then forcibly took his wife and reachedSarkanda police station where they lodged a case of wrongfulconfinement, voluntarily causing hurt and obscene acts againstthe shelter home staff.

Shelter home manager Jitendra Maurya also lodged acase against the womans family on charges of house trespassand obscene acts, he said.

Meanwhile, two other women inmates also reached thepolice station alleging physical and mental abuse of women atthe facility and they were also made complainants in the case,he said.

On January 19, the three women approached the mediastating that one of them was sexually assaulted by Maurya andother inmates were physically tortured by the staff, followingwhich they were called to record their statement before amagistrate on Thursday.

In their statements, one of them alleged that she wasraped by Maurya, following which he was arrested, he said.

Another woman also said that she and other inmateswas physically assaulted by the staff, based on which threewomen employees were apprehended, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, headded.

The shelter home has been shut and seven other inmateshave been shifted to their homes and other governmentfacilities, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ally of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says more protests planned next weekend

Leonid Volkov, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said on Saturday that the opposition would hold more protests next weekend to demand Navalnys release.Nearly 2,000 people were detained on Saturday at rallies across Russia sta...

Inter-state dacoits held; 25 kgs of gold ornaments recovered

An inter-state gang of dacoits,which allegedly struck at a finance company in Krishnagiridistrict of Tamil Nadu, has been arrested here and goldornaments weighing about 25 kgs have been recovered, policesaid on Saturday.The armed gang threa...

Tool calculates risk of Covid-19 transmission in poorly-ventilated spaces: Study

A recent report published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A, show that social distancing measures alone do not provide adequate protection from the virus, and further emphasise the vital importance of ventilation and face ma...

Fatty acid may combat multiple sclerosis: Study

The abnormal immune system response that causes multiple sclerosis MS by attacking and damaging the central nervous system can be set off by the lack of a specific fatty acid in fat tissue, suggests a new study by Yale University. The findi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021