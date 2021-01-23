MP illicit liquor trade: NSA invoked against 6 in Bhopal

MP illicit liquor trade: NSA invoked against 6 in BhopalPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:36 IST
The stringent National SecurityAct was invoked on Saturday against six persons in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for alleged involvement in the illicit liquor trade, an official said.
The law was invoked by district magistrate AvinashLavania on the recommendation of Assistant Excise CommissionerSanjiv Dubey, said a public relations department official.
They were arrested in police action on bootleggers after the January 11 Morena hooch tragedy, in which 24 people lost their lives, he added.
The six have been identified as Mukesh Dhakad (26), Ramesh Kushwaha (42), Vinod Kushwaha (24), GaurishankarKethoria (37), Dhiraj Sharma (27) and Kishan Shakya (24).
After the Morena incident, Bhopal police and the district administration registered 127 cases under the ExciseAct, seized 1,308 litres of liquor and 52,000 kilograms Omaha lahan' a raw material used in preparing illicit liquor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Unscripted': Penguin introduces book by cinema maestros Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abhijat Joshi
10 dead, several sick after consuming spurious liquor in MP's Morena
11 dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Morena district of MP: Police.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra pens book on life, cinema
Shiv Sena slams MP govt over Morena hooch tragedy