MP illicit liquor trade: NSA invoked against 6 in Bhopal

The stringent National SecurityAct was invoked on Saturday against six persons in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for alleged involvement in the illicit liquor trade, an official said.

The law was invoked by district magistrate AvinashLavania on the recommendation of Assistant Excise CommissionerSanjiv Dubey, said a public relations department official.

They were arrested in police action on bootleggers after the January 11 Morena hooch tragedy, in which 24 people lost their lives, he added.

The six have been identified as Mukesh Dhakad (26), Ramesh Kushwaha (42), Vinod Kushwaha (24), GaurishankarKethoria (37), Dhiraj Sharma (27) and Kishan Shakya (24).

After the Morena incident, Bhopal police and the district administration registered 127 cases under the ExciseAct, seized 1,308 litres of liquor and 52,000 kilograms Omaha lahan' a raw material used in preparing illicit liquor.

