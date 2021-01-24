Drugs worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Odisha

Around 250 gm of brownsugar was seized in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday,police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raised a location inJhadeswarpur area in Jaleswar town and found the drugs worthRs 25 lakh buried in the ground, a police officer said.

No one was, however, arrested in the incident, headded.

