Drugs worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Odisha

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 24-01-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 01:15 IST
Around 250 gm of brownsugar was seized in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday,police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raised a location inJhadeswarpur area in Jaleswar town and found the drugs worthRs 25 lakh buried in the ground, a police officer said.

No one was, however, arrested in the incident, headded.

