New Zealand health officials probe probable community COVID-19 case

New Zealand health officials probe probable community COVID-19 caseReuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 05:44 IST
New Zealand health officials said on Sunday they were investigating a probable community coronavirus case, the country's first in months.
New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission on Nov. 18, according to information on the Health Ministry website.
