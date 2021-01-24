Left Menu
New Zealand health officials probe probable community COVID-19 case

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 05:44 IST
New Zealand health officials said on Sunday they were investigating a probable community coronavirus case, the country's first in months.

New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission on Nov. 18, according to information on the Health Ministry website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

