Left Menu
Development News Edition

US def secy Lloyd Austin calls counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Britain

He noted the significance of this deployment to our bilateral ties and interoperability, Kirby said.The secretary expressed his appreciation for the UKs commitment to our defence partnership and highlighted the US commitment to the NATO alliance, he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2021 07:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 07:56 IST
US def secy Lloyd Austin calls counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Britain

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his counterparts from Japan, Britain, and South Korea, the Pentagon has said.

During his interaction with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, Austin reiterated America's commitment to the US-Japan alliance and emphasised on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

“Austin and Kishi discussed a broad range of security issues in the Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on ensuring the readiness of the alliance despite the challenges posed by COVID-19,” Kirby said.

They also discussed the need to continue implementing US force realignment initiatives including continued efforts regarding the construction of the Futenma Replacement Facility in Henoko, he said.

Austin affirmed that the Senkaku islands are covered by Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty, and that the United States remains opposed to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea, he added.

Kishi congratulated Austin on his appointment, Kirby said.

“Austin thanked Kishi for Japan’s continued leadership in implementing United Nations Security Council Resolutions regarding North Korea and encouraged minister Kishi to strengthen Japan’s contribution to the role that the alliance continues to play in providing security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Kirby said.

Austin also spoke to the UK secretary of state for defence Ben Wallace and reaffirmed the importance of the special relationship between our two countries, Kirby said.

The secretaries discussed views on confronting strategic issues of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 response, concerns from a rising China, threats from Russia, and ongoing operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, he said.

Austin congratulated the UK for the recent announcement of its largest increase in defence spending in 30 years, noting the importance of that spending to our shared security and the collective security of the NATO alliance, he said.

Austin noted the significance of the recent joint declaration for the Carrier Strike Group 2021 deployment. The deployment will include US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft deployed aboard the UK aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time, as well as the inclusion of US Navy destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) as part of a combined carrier strike group. He noted the significance of this deployment to our bilateral ties and interoperability, Kirby said.

The secretary expressed his appreciation for the UK’s commitment to our defence partnership and highlighted the US' commitment to the NATO alliance, he said. Austin also called South Korea's Minister of National Defense Suh Wook to reaffirm the ''ironclad alliance'' between the two countries while emphasising on the importance of close cooperation between them, Kirby said.

Austin underscored the US' commitment to defend South Korea through both the US-South Korea combined defence posture and the US extended deterrent, he said.

Suh congratulated Austin on his appointment, he added.

Austin and Suh addressed a broad range of defence-related issues and exchanged views on the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, Kirby said.

Both sides noted the need to maintain the readiness of alliance combined forces, affirmed the importance of maintaining the rules-based international order, and agreed to enhance cooperation on shared threats, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Brazilian club condemns attack on team bus

The president of So Paulo football club condemned a violent assault on their team bus on Saturday in what appeared to be a reaction to the clubs recent run of poor form. The attack that the Sao Paulo Football Club delegation suffered headin...

Police crack down on Russian protests against jailing of Kremlin foe Navalny

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.Navalny h...

US def secy Lloyd Austin calls counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Britain

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his counterparts from Japan, Britain, and South Korea, the Pentagon has said.During his interaction with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, Austin reiterated Americas commitment to the US-Japan...

Chile regrets panic triggered by mistaken tsunami warning after quake

Authorities in Chile said on Saturday they regretted spreading panic with a mistaken tsunami warning calling for people to get out of coastal areas following an earthquake in Antarctica. The interior ministry said on Twitter that a tremor o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021