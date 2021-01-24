Man killed in lightning strike in Himachal's Kangra

Man killed in lightning strike in Himachal's KangraPTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-01-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 10:01 IST
A 42-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, the police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening and the deceased was identified as Parvinder Rana, a resident of Saunkni Da Kot in the Dharamshala sub-division, they added.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and further reports are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rana
- Da Kot
- Dharamshala
- Saunkni
- Kangra
- Himachal Pradesh's
ALSO READ
Allahabad HC issues notice to builder Mukesh Khurana in perjury petition
UP minister Suresh Rana’s father passes away
Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' to be based on child trafficking, crime against women
Kangana Ranaut says rapists should be hanged at intersections like Saudi Arabia
Sedition case: Bombay HC extends protection to Kangana Ranaut from arrest till Jan 25