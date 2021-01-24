Man killed in lightning strike in Himachal's Kangra

A 42-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening and the deceased was identified as Parvinder Rana, a resident of Saunkni Da Kot in the Dharamshala sub-division, they added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further reports are awaited.

