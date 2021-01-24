14 held, Rs 35 lakhs seized in Karnataka PSC exam leak

The total number of people who have been arrested in the Karnataka Public Service Commission First Division Assistant (FDA) examination paper leak case has reached 14 on Sunday, the police informed. "Total 14 people arrested so far, Rs 35 lakhs in cash seized," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Police, Bengaluru.

Karnataka Public Service Commission on Saturday postponed the FDA examination which was scheduled to happen on January 24 following information that the question papers have been leaked. In connection to this case on Saturday, 6 people were arrested, 24 lakhs in cash and 3 vehicles had also been seized and subsequently more arrests have followed. (ANI)

