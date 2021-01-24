Two Ugandan men held with heroin worth Rs 68 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

In a major catch, custom officials arrested two Ugandan nationals at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Sunday for allegedly trying to smuggle heroin worth Rs 68 crore into the country, an official statement said.

It is one of the biggest detection of heroin/narcotics at any international airport in the country, the statement issued by the customs department said. On suspicion, two Ugandan nationals coming from Entebebe via Doha were intercepted by the air customs officers at the IGI airport on Sunday, it said. While searching the checked-in bags of the two passengers, a total of 51 pouches containing 9.8 kgs (approx) of white powdery substance, suspected to be narcotics was recovered, the statement said. ''When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of heroin, valued at Rs 68 crore,'' it added.

The accused, both in their mid thirties, were handed over a bag containing heroin in its false cavity by their sister in Uganda, a customs official said. The narcotics was concealed in between the false cavity of the bag that also had books to avoid suspicion from the customs, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)