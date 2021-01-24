Left Menu
Half-burnt currency notes found in south Kolkata locality

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:25 IST
Half-burnt currency notes ofvarious denominations were found dumped in sacks in Kalighatarea of the city on Sunday, police said.

The matter is being investigated, they said.

Eyewitnesses said the sacks, containing half-burntnotes of Rs 50, Rs 20 and Rs 10 were found in a dumpyard inMukherjee Ghat locality at 4 pm.

Locals assembled at the spot and were seen rummagingthrough the wads of currency notes to find out if some of themcould be used.

''I tried to retrieve some of the notes, but they seemto be of no use any more,'' a middle-aged man said.

Police said, a force from Kalighat police station wentto the spot, cordoned off the area and collected remains ofthe half-burnt notes.

''We are talking to locals to track those who haddumped the notes and also trying to find out how they wereburnt,'' a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

