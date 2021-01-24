Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin: US comments on protests support law-breaking

The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says the US Embassys statements about the nationwide protests, in which more than 3,500 people reportedly were arrested, interfere in the countrys domestic affairs and encourage Russians to break the law.Dmitry Peskov made the criticism on Sunday, a day after protests took place across the country demanding the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, an anti-corruption activist who is Putins most well-known critic.During the protests, embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter that the US supports the right of all people to peaceful protest, freedom of expression.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:36 IST
Kremlin: US comments on protests support law-breaking

The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says the US Embassy's statements about the nationwide protests, in which more than 3,500 people reportedly were arrested, interfere in the country's domestic affairs and encourage Russians to break the law.

Dmitry Peskov made the criticism on Sunday, a day after protests took place across the country demanding the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, an anti-corruption activist who is Putin's most well-known critic.

During the protests, embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter that “the US supports the right of all people to peaceful protest, freedom of expression. Steps being taken by Russian authorities are suppressing those rights.” The embassy also tweeted a State Department statement calling for Navalny's release.

Peskov said the statements “indirectly constitute absolute interference in our internal affairs” and are “direct support for the violation of the law of the Russian Federation, support for unauthorised actions.” The protests attracted thousands of people in Russia's major cities, including an estimated 15,000 in Moscow, and demonstrations occurred in scores of other cities. Peskov, however, dismissed the turnout as insignificant.

“Now many will say that many people came out for the illegal actions. No, few people came out; many people vote for Putin,” he said.

The 44-year-old Navalny, Putin's most prominent and persistent foe, was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where had been recovering from severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin and that Russian authorities deny.

Authorities said his five-month stay in Germany violated terms of a suspended sentence that was imposed in a 2014 fraud and money-laundering conviction, which he says is fraudulent and politically motivated.

He is to appear in court on February 2 for a hearing on whether the suspended sentence will be converted to 3 1/2 years in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured as car tyre bursts

A woman died and five people were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling burst a tyre and fell into a ditch in Shivratanganj area here on Sunday, police said.SHO of Shivratanganj police station D K Singh said the car was...

Soccer-Maddison shines in Leicester's 3-1 FA Cup win at Brentford

Leicester Citys James Maddison set up one goal and got on the scoresheet in a second-half comeback as they beat second-tier Brentford 3-1 away in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. The Foxes will host fellow Premier League side Brighton Ho...

Gird Child Day: Leaders, eminent personalities laud contribution of daughters

National Girl Child Day was celebrated on Sunday with leaders and other eminent people lauding the contribution of daughters while emphasising the need to empower them and improve gender sensitivity.Netizens, including Union ministers Smrit...

People of all faiths support Ram temple construction;'historic blunder' corrected in 1992: Javadekar

The Ram Mandir being constructed at Ayodhya is a temple of unity of the country and people from different faiths support it, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Sunday.Speaking at an event at the Delhi BJP office to felicitate peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021