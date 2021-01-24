Woman, her one-year-old son killed in road accident, 3 injured

A woman and her one-year-old sonwere killed and three other family members suffered injurieswhen their car overturned in Dahanu tehsil of Maharashtra'sPalghar district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when thefamily was going to Vapi in Gujarat from Mahim in Mumbai, theysaid.

''The 31-year-old woman and her son died on the spotafter the car overturned near Dhanori village. Three of theirfamily members were severely injured. They were going to Vapito attend a family function,'' Palghar police spokespersonSachin Navadkar said.

The injured, who include a six-year-old girl, wereadmitted to a local hospital, he said.

An offence has been registered at Kasa police stationagainst the driver of the car, but no arrest has been made sofar in this connection.

