An engineer from Mohali and son of a Junior Warrant Officer (Retd) of Indian Air Force who joined Army after a brief career as data Scientist in Bengaluru before joining the Indian army will be representing the Pinaka Multi Launch Rocket System (MLRS) contingent of the artillery during the Republic Day parade on January 26.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:19 IST
Army captain from Mohali to represent PINAKA MLRS contingent on Jan 26
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An engineer from Mohali and son of a Junior Warrant Officer (Retd) of Indian Air Force who joined Army after a brief career as data Scientist in Bengaluru before joining the Indian army will be representing the Pinaka Multi Launch Rocket System (MLRS) contingent of the artillery during the Republic Day parade on January 26. "Captain Vibhor Gulati of 841 Rkt Regt (Pinaka) will be seen in the state of the art weapon system which has been developed in the country and makes use of the latest technologies present in the field. This system can deliver immense firepower onto enemy targets at 37.5 kilometres with newer versions coming in near future that are able to fire even at 90km," said an official release.

There is no match for Indian Artillery's firepower and the role it plays in the battlefield. It is rightly called the God of war and our neighbours fear the might of this god. The Defence Wing said in the statement further stated that the unit 841 Rocket Regiment (then 84 Counter Bombardment Regt) was raised in 1963 in Ambala. The Unit participated and played a crucial role in '65 war and '71 war as 84 Light Regt (towed) with many of its soldiers and Officers making the ultimate sacrifice during the battles they fought. Recently, 841 Light Regt was also deployed along the LC in the Counter CFV operations and fired thousands of Mortar bombs onto the enemy and brought heavy damage to the enemy.

The unit was awarded Northern Command Unit Citation for its role. The unit was converted into a Rocket Regiment in April 2020. The regiment is primarily composed of South Indian troops and they are more commonly known as the Gallant Thambis. (ANI)

