J-K LG pays tribute to army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tribute to army jawan who succumbed to his injuries on Sunday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on January 18 in Sunderbani sector.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:58 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tribute to army jawan who succumbed to his injuries on Sunday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on January 18 in Sunderbani sector. "Tributes to Naik Nishant Sharma, one of the four soldiers injured along LoC in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pak in Sunderbani sector on Jan 18, who attained martyrdom. Our country is eternally indebted to the supreme sacrifices of our bravehearts: LG Manoj Sinha," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

As per the official statement, the Pakistan Army had resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 18. Indian troops strongly responded to the retaliation. In the incident, Nk Nishant Sharma of 10 JAK RIF (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) was critically injured and was under treatment at Command Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

