J-K LG pays tribute to army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tribute to army jawan who succumbed to his injuries on Sunday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on January 18 in Sunderbani sector.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:58 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tribute to army jawan who succumbed to his injuries on Sunday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on January 18 in Sunderbani sector. "Tributes to Naik Nishant Sharma, one of the four soldiers injured along LoC in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pak in Sunderbani sector on Jan 18, who attained martyrdom. Our country is eternally indebted to the supreme sacrifices of our bravehearts: LG Manoj Sinha," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.
As per the official statement, the Pakistan Army had resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 18. Indian troops strongly responded to the retaliation. In the incident, Nk Nishant Sharma of 10 JAK RIF (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) was critically injured and was under treatment at Command Hospital. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Play halted in third India-Australia Test after Indian players complain of abuse from crowd.
Play resumes in 3rd India-Australia Test after some spectators are asked to leave following complaints of abuse by Indian players.
Nine Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends nine Indian fishermen
Cricket Australia ''unreservedly'' apologises to Indian team for alleged racial abuse by some spectators during ongoing 3rd Test in Sydney.