Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Court grants bail to M Sivasankar

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's (Economic Offences) Court on Monday granted bail to M Sivasankar, former principal secretary at the Kerala Chief Minister's Office in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:20 IST
Former principal secretary at the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, M Sivasankar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's (Economic Offences) Court on Monday granted bail to M Sivasankar, former principal secretary at the Kerala Chief Minister's Office in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case. This is in the case registered by the Customs Department. The court granted him bail because the customs didn't file the charge sheet in the case.

But Sivasankar will remain in the prison because the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) still exists. The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

It is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Customs department. (ANI)

