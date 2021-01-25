Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elaborate security in place for Republic Day celebrations in Raj

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Rajasthan for the Republic Day celebrations where the state-level function will be held in the capital city on Tuesday.Apart from regular arrangements, the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour will also be ensured during the functions on January 26, Saurabh Srivastava, ADG law and order said.He said all the range IGs, district SPs and other senior officers have been asked to remain alert.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:33 IST
Elaborate security in place for Republic Day celebrations in Raj

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Rajasthan for the Republic Day celebrations where the state-level function will be held in the capital city on Tuesday.

“Apart from regular arrangements, the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour will also be ensured during the functions on January 26,” Saurabh Srivastava, ADG (law and order) said.

He said all the range IGs, district SPs and other senior officers have been asked to remain alert. Additional police forces will be available as per the requirement, he said.

“Elaborate security arrangements will be in place across the state on Republic Day for which instructions have been issued to the officers. Compliance of COVID-19 related rules like social distancing and wearing of face masks, will be ensured during the functions,” Srivastava said.

The state-level function will be held in SMS stadium, Jaipur which will start at 9.30 am with the arrival of Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Performance by folk artists, police and military band, a motorcycle show and horse show by riders will also be held during the one-hour programme, an official of the general administration department said.

“Thermal screening of guests and visitors will be done at the time of entry to the venue. Seating arrangements will also be made as per social distancing norms,” he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will unfurl the tricolour at his residence at 7 am and attend the Republic Day functions at PCC office, Badi Chaupar and SMS stadium. He will also pay tributes to martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

VP lauds DRDO scientists for taking India close to self- reliance in missile technology

Lauding DRDO scientists for takingIndia close to self-reliance in missile technology, VicePresident M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said attaining self-reliance in the defence sector is not only of strategicimportance, but also essential in term...

Earth’s ice loss increases at record speed, study says

Earth has lost 28 trillion tonnes of ice between 1994 and 2017, according to a study which reveals that the rate at which ice is disappearing across the planet is speeding up.The research, published on Monday in The Cryosphere journal, foun...

Rwanda's Kagame backs proposed global social protection fund

Rwandas President Paul Kagame on Monday welcomed the proposed establishment of a global social protection fund, saying it will build resilience among societies to help them navigate the economic impact of future pandemics.The COVID-19 pande...

Zimbabwe, beset by soaring COVID-19 cases, gets vaccine offers from Russia, China

Russia and China have approached Zimbabwe about supplying vaccines to tackle its escalating COVID-19 outbreak amid concern about Harares ability to afford the shots, with plans for meetings with business leaders who have offered to pay for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021