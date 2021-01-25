Left Menu
R-Day: Security beefed up across Kashmir, forces carry out area-domination exercise in Srinagar

Areas are being dominated, frisking and checking of vehicles are being undertaken.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:16 IST
R-Day: Security beefed up across Kashmir, forces carry out area-domination exercise in Srinagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day ahead of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, police and paramilitary forces carried out random searches and an area-domination exercise at Lal Chowk and adjoining areas here on Monday as security has been beefed up across Kashmir to prevent militants from carrying out any subversive activities, officials said.

The police, assisted by paramilitary forces, carried out the searches in the Lal Chowk, Court Road and Residency Road areas, they added.

Security has been beefed up around the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, the main venue for the Republic Day celebrations in the valley, as well as in other districts of Kashmir, the officials said.

They said various measures have been put in place to ensure that the Republic Day passes off peacefully.

Random checking of vehicles and frisking of passengers are being carried out at several places, the officials said, adding that the deployment of security personnel around vital installations in and around the city and other district headquarters has been strengthened.

A thick layer of security has been thrown around the venue -- a few kilometres away from the Lal Chowk city centre -- and the area has been sanitised, they said.

The security forces have been asked to remain alert and more check-points have been erected in the city, the officials said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said the situation is under control and expressed confidence that the day will pass off without any untoward incidents.

''The situation is under control. The functions will be held incident-free,'' he said here.

Kumar said a multi-layered security cover has been put in place and domination and surveillance of areas are being undertaken.

''A three-layered security arrangement has been put in place. Areas are being dominated, frisking and checking of vehicles are being undertaken. Drones are also being used,'' he said.

The IGP said the security forces are launching cordon-and-search operations ''wherever there is some suspicion'' as regards the presence of militants.

''The security arrangements are fully in place,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

