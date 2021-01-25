Left Menu
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:51 IST
Lalu seeks early hearing of bail petition in Dumka treasury case

Jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad onMonday sought an early hearing of his bail petition in theDumka treasury embezzlement case of the fodder scam.

Filing Prasad's reply before the Jharkhand High Court,his counsel Devarshi Mandal said that his client has completedmore than half of the jail term awarded by a CBI court in thecase and he should get bail.

Prasad has been air-lifted to Delhi for bettertreatment at AIIMS after his health condition deteriorated.

Mandal said Prasad has requested an early hearing ofhis bail petition.

The RJD supremo will walk out of the jail if he getsbail in the Dumka treasury case as he has secured bail in theother three fodder scam cases.

Mandal said Prasad's medical reports from AIIMS willalso be filed before the court.

