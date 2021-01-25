R-Day 2021: Six NIA officials awarded Police Medals
In recognition of outstanding contribution in service of the nation, an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on informed. Vinod Kumar KS, Head Constable of NIA has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
In addition to this, five more NIA officials have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service. These include Sonia Narang, IPS 2002, the then DIG of NIA, presently Additional Director, in the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rajesh TV, Deputy Superintendent, NIA Hyderabad, Assistant Tapan Kumar Ghosh, Kolkata, Assistant Sub-Inspector PK Uthaman, Delhi, and Head Constable Mahesh Kumar Yadav, Lucknow. (ANI)
