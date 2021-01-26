Left Menu
National Voters Day awards: Delhi bags prize in accessible election category

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:17 IST
Delhi has won a prize for ensuring greater accessibility during the last assembly polls in the national capital, officials said while announcing awards across various categories on National Voters' Day on Monday.

According to the information shared by the poll authorities, Delhi also achieved error-free electoral roll and number of third gender electors had also increased.

''We have been chosen for the best prize in accessible election category and Bihar got it in electoral management one,'' Delhi Chief Election Officer Ranbir Singh said.

The Delhi CEO office had introduced pick-and-drop facility for persons with disabilities and special arrangements were made for centenarian voters, who were treated as ''VIPs''.

IPS officer Binod Kumar has been chosen posthumously for a general award in security management category. Kumar lost his life to COVID-19 in the line of duty as the Inspector General of Police in Bihar's Purnea Range.

Delhi Assembly polls were held in February 2020, while Bihar elections took place in October-November last year in the middle of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

