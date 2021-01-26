Rajasthan woman raped by three men

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men in Nagaur district of Rajasthan and a bottle was inserted inside her private parts, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 19 when the woman had gone to a nearby farm.

In her police complaint, the woman has alleged that the accused inserted a bottle inside her private parts when she resisted rape attempts by them.

The accused threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, SHO Parbatsar Rupram said.

Later, the woman narrated her ordeal to her family members.

She was admitted to a private hospital in the district on January 19 and was discharged the next day.

An FIR was registered against Panchuram Jat, Kanaram Jat and Shrawan Gurjar on Sunday and efforts were underway to nab them, the SHO added.

