Maharashtra: Four cars damaged in road accident; none hurt

Maharashtra: Four cars damaged in road accident; none hurtPTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:20 IST
At least four cars were damagedon Tuesday after one of them was hit by a trailer truck onMumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra,police said.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident whichoccurred around 6 AM, a Manor police station official said.
He said the trailer truck first rammed an SUV frombehind near a bridge, causing it to hit three other carsmoving ahead of it in the same lane.
A case is being registered against the driver of thetrailer truck, he added.
