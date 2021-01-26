Biden to reopen healthcare.gov as people lose coverage amid COVID-19 -report

(Fixes typo in headline) WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters)- - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to order the nation's online insurance marketplace, healthcare.gov, to reopen for at least a few months to offer Americans a way to buy health insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing several unnamed sources familiar with the plan.

The order to reopen the federal exchange offering health plans under the Affordable Care Act could come as soon as Thursday, the Post reported.

