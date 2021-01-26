Man held for abducting son of his live-in partner

A seven-year-old boy who wasabducted from Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra has beenrescued while he was being taken to Uttar Pradesh on a train,police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused was arrested.

The accused Rinku Saroj (35) had abducted the boy, whois son of his live-in partner, from Diva area in Thanedistrict on January 24 after she refused to shift to UttarPradesh with him, an official said.

Acting on the information provided by the complainantwoman, police contacted the Government Railway Police (GRP) inPrayagraj and Itarsi.

''GRP personnel spotted the boy and Saroj travelling ina Uttar Pradesh-bound train,'' the official said.

A team of local police then travelled to Prayagraj andtook custody of the accused and the boy, who has been handedover to his mother, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)