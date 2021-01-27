Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Attorney expects indictments in U.S. Capitol breach as soon as this week

"The individuals that were charged via the federal criminal complaints will then be indicted in the very near future to include this week." The FBI is investigating whether groups of people may have plotted in advance to storm the Capitol, and Sherwin said on Tuesday he expects some will be facing seditious conspiracy charges. Earlier this month, his office charged three members of the far-right anti-government militia known as Oath Keepers with conspiring ahead of the Capitol siege.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 02:46 IST
U.S. Attorney expects indictments in U.S. Capitol breach as soon as this week

The top federal prosecutor investigating the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday he expects indictments will be handed down as soon as this week, as the FBI works to track down more than 400 suspects in the sprawling investigation. More than 135 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 breach, which left five people dead and sent members of Congress rushing to safety, Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin told a news briefing.

The vast majority of the suspects to date were arrested on criminal complaints, which serve as a placeholder that allow the government to build a criminal case until it can be presented to a grand jury. A person cannot be convicted solely on a criminal complaint in federal court. To date, only a handful of indictments have been returned against the more than 100 people charged with a range of crimes, from minor trespassing offenses to more serious allegations such as assault on police officers and conspiracy charges.

"We're continuing to build the evidence related to these charges," Sherwin said. "The individuals that were charged via the federal criminal complaints will then be indicted in the very near future to include this week." The FBI is investigating whether groups of people may have plotted in advance to storm the Capitol, and Sherwin said on Tuesday he expects some will be facing seditious conspiracy charges.

Earlier this month, his office charged three members of the far-right anti-government militia known as Oath Keepers with conspiring ahead of the Capitol siege. No indictment has been made public yet in that case.

Sherwin said the investigation is starting to turn towards more deep dive investigations given that the FBI has already managed to track down many of the "Internet stars" who bragged about their actions on social media. "We are going to reach a plateau," he said. "The plateau will involve ... looking at the more complicated conspiracy cases."

Federal officials also said on Tuesday the investigation into the death of Capitol Police office Brian Sicknick and the planting of two pipe bombs at the Democratic and Republican headquarters offices is still going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mali says joint military operation with France kills 100 jihadists

Malian and French forces killed around 100 jihadists and took another 20 captive in a joint operation this January in central Mali, the West African nations army said in a statement on Tuesday. It said the campaign lasted from Jan. 2 to Jan...

U.S. commission cites 'moral imperative' to explore AI weapons

The United States should not agree to ban the use or development of autonomous weapons powered by artificial intelligence AI software, a government-appointed panel said in a draft report for Congress.The panel, led by former Google Chief Ex...

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

Global stocks slipped from record levels on Tuesday, with investors cautious as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting and U.S. lawmakers continued to debate a new stimulus plan. Those concerns overshadowed impressive res...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic sent off as Eriksen earns Inter last-gasp Coppa win over Milan

AC Milans Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off before forgotten man Christian Eriksen fired a dramatic late winner to earn Inter Milan a 2-1 victory in a fiery Coppa Italia quarter-final in the San Siro on Tuesday. Ibrahimovics match started in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021