Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police Commissioner holds security review meeting after violence during tractor rally

A meeting of the Delhi Commissioner of Police with senior police officers is currently underway to review the security situation in the aftermath of Tuesday's violence that broke out amid farmers' tractor rally, informed Delhi Police on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 12:10 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner holds security review meeting after violence during tractor rally
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A meeting of the Delhi Commissioner of Police with senior police officers is currently underway to review the security situation in the aftermath of Tuesday's violence that broke out amid farmers' tractor rally, informed Delhi Police on Wednesday. Additional DCP Central's operator was attacked with a sword at ITO on Tuesday during the violence, it added.

86 police personnel so far have reported injured and several public and private properties have been damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob, Delhi Police said in a release. The Delhi Police further informed on Wednesday that more than 300 police personnel have been injured after being attacked by agitating farmers on January 26.

The Delhi Police is scheduled to hold a press briefing today over the incidents of violence in the national capital on Republic Day. As per sources, a special investigation team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch is likely to investigate the entire incident.

According to the Delhi Police, with another FIR being registered at the IP Police Station in connection with the violence at ITO in the national capital, the total number of FIRs rose to 22 on Wednesday. Traffic and metro services continue to remain affected post farmers' tractor rally violence.

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory after traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital. Security was also heightened near the Red Fort where a group of protestors entered the fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts yesterday.

Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on Tuesday. Several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Master' to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29

Tamil action thriller Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday.The film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and pro...

Farmers' tractor rally: Plea in SC seeks inquiry commission to look into violence on R-Day

A plea was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking setting up of a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, to inquire the violence during the protesting farmers tractor rally in the national capital on the Republic Day.The...

Tiktok to shut down India business

Chinese social media firm Bytedance, which owns Tiktok and Helo apps, has announced the closure of its India business following continued restrictions on its services in the country.Tiktoks global interim head Vanessa Pappas and vice presid...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump, Merck keeps Dow, S&P 500 subdued

Nasdaq futures jumped on Monday as markets geared up for a busy week of earnings from mega-cap technology firms, while Dow and SP 500 futures came under pressure from a decline in Mercks shares after the drugmaker ended its COVID-19 vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021