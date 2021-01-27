Burglars nabbed within hours of crime in TN; one killed in police encounter

Within hours after agang of robbers carried out a gold heist at a house inSirkazhi in the district, killing two people on Wednesday,police nabbed the suspects following an encounter in which oneof them was shot dead.

Two others were arrested and about 17-kg gold recovered.

The gang had struck at the residence of a jeweller earlyin the morning, police said.

They attacked four people in the house using sharpedged weapons, leaving two dead, before decamping with thegold and a hard disk containing CCTV footage.

On receiving information, police reached the spot andrescued the jeweller and his daughter-in-law, who werebattling for life, and admitted them to Sirkazhi governmenthospital.

After travelling a few kilometers in their car, therobbers had abandoned the vehicle on Sirkazhi bypass roadnearMelamathur.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang was spotted near a paddyfield in Erukkur village, a team of police rushed to the spot.

When they tried to nab them, the gang members startedattacking the police.

In retaliation, the police team opened fire killing oneof the three and apprehended two others, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspectsbelong to Rajasthan and the car in which they fled the crimescene, apparently broke down on Sirkazhi bypass road.

As a result, the robbers had gone into the nearby paddyfield.

However, locals spotted them and alerted the police.

Further investigation is on.

